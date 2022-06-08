Russia-Ukraine war update: What you need to know right now

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, it has been more than three months and a half. However, there is little indication that the war will finish anytime soon. Here's all you need to know about the current predicament.
It has been more than three months and a half ever since Russia invaded Ukraine February 24,. However, there is no sign of the war coming to an end any time soon. Here is what you need to know about the crisis at the moment.
World Bank approves $1.49 billion for Ukraine
The World Bank announced in a statement on its website that about $2 billion of the cash had been disbursed. The funds from the current initiative will be used to pay government and social workers' salaries, according to the statement. The additional funding is part of a comprehensive support package from the World Bank worth more than $4 billion.
Russian oil output to dive in 2023
According to the Energy Information Administration, the European Union's embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil will result in an 18% decline in the country's fuel supply by the end of next year. The US government agency said in a monthly report that liquid petroleum production will fall to 9.3 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 11.3 million in the first quarter of this year.
Russia returns 210 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers
The bodies of 210 Ukrainian troops were turned over to Kyiv by Russia on June 7, the Ukrainian military stated. The majority of the fighters died defending Mariupol from Russian forces at a massive steel plant.
Ukraine asks for strong security guarantees in Black Sea
The Ukraine Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement that a Russian attack on a warehouse at a grain terminal in southern Ukraine over the weekend demonstrates the need for guarantees, which would be provided "by supplying Ukraine with weapons to protect its shores from naval threats and by involving navies of third parties to patrol certain water areas in the Black Sea."
Ukraine needs weapons for counteroffensive
According to a transcript of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with the Financial Times, the Ukrainian military have postponed their liberation of Russian-occupied territory due to a shortage of firepower and people. To continue forward with its counteroffensive, Ukraine needs ten times the quantity of weapons and troops, he added.
US prohibits investors from purchasing Russian debt
The US Treasury tightened financial sanctions against Russia, barring investors from purchasing the country's debt on the secondary market. According to a spokeswoman for the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the new guideline allows US companies to hold or sell Russian debt but not to buy it.
Ukrainian steelmaker requests probe of theft by Russian forces
According to Interfax, Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest has asked the Prosecutor General's Office to open criminal procedures into the alleged theft of its metal products by Russian soldiers in Mariupol. Property was plundered and shipped in unknown directions at Metinvest's Azovstal and Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, according to the news service, citing companies' complaints filed with authorities.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed advances in Luhansk at a televised conference, saying that Russian soldiers had also taken control of Severodonetsk's residential neighbourhoods and are now storming the industrial region.
Russia claims military advances
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed advances in Luhansk at a televised conference, saying that Russian soldiers had also taken control of Severodonetsk's residential neighbourhoods and are now storming the industrial region.
Putin issues warning about economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the government to provide more aid to businesses and consumers in a televised meeting with officials, but he did not disclose any new spending. He made no mention of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, referring only to “today’s difficulties caused by a series of circumstances that we won’t get into the details of".
