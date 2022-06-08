Russia-Ukraine war update: What you need to know right now

Russian oil output to dive in 2023

According to the Energy Information Administration, the European Union's embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil will result in an 18% decline in the country's fuel supply by the end of next year. The US government agency said in a monthly report that liquid petroleum production will fall to 9.3 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 11.3 million in the first quarter of this year.