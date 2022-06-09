Russia-Ukraine war update: Zelenskiy asks businesses to buy war bonds

Russia-Ukraine war update: It has been more than three months and a half ever since Russia invaded Ukraine February 24. Here is what you need to know about the crisis at the moment.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and it has been more than three months and a half. At the same time, there are few signs that the battle will be over any time soon. Here is everything you need to know about the current situation.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and it has been more than three months and a half. At the same time, there are few signs that the battle will be over any time soon. Here is everything you need to know about the current situation.
US accuses Russia of worsening hunger situation
According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US is attempting to move grain and other items out of Ukraine and bypass Russia's blockade so that the commodities may reach markets and consumers, perhaps lowering prices. Around 200 million people are "severely food insecure" around the world, which is up from 100 million three years ago, Blinken added.
Severodonetsk battle most difficult: Zelenskiy
The struggle for the Luhansk city of Severodonetsk, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is "the heart of the confrontation in Donbas." Only about 15,000 people remain in the city, which had a population of more than 100,000 before the invasion. According to local authorities, the Russian military controls a substantial chunk of the area.“It is a very brutal fight, a very difficult one," Zelenskiy said. “It is probably one of the most difficult during the whole war. In many respects, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there.’
Buy war bonds, Zelenskiy tells businesses
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has urged businesses, particularly international firms, to invest in the country, including by purchasing government "war" bonds. War bonds are one of the key instruments utilised by Ukraine's government to raise funds to fill a budget deficit created by lost revenue and higher costs as a result of the war.
Zelenskiy said, “War bonds are a tool for you to both support us in a fight for freedom and earn, earn from us."
East European equities suffer on war fears
The proximity of the war in neighbouring Ukraine has turned Budapest and Warsaw equities into some of the worst performers in the world, with local factors compounding the losses.
EU task force to identify tax crimes of sanctioned Russians
The European Union has established a task group to look into the tax issues of Russians and Belarussians who have been sanctioned by the union. The task force will "unearth possible tax crimes and recover unpaid taxes" related to sanctioned individuals and companies, as well as act as a watchdog to ensure intermediaries comply with prohibitions on providing financial and tax services to sanctioned persons.
Microsoft significantly reduces Russia operations
Microsoft is significantly reducing its business in Russia, joining a long list of major technology companies that have scaled back or exited the nation. The company said in a statement that it would continue to meet existing contractual obligations while suspending new sales, affecting more than 400 employees.
Fuel sales surge 10%, thanks to Ukrainian refugees
Following the influx of Ukrainian refugees, Poland's largest oil business has seen a 10% increase in fuel volume sales at its gas stations in recent months. The main cause for a significant surge in sales, according to refiner PKN Orlen SA, is that there are around one million additional Ukrainian cars in the country of 38 million people.
Ukraine refuses peace deal
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a peace settlement that would freeze the current conflict for years and ignore Ukraine's interests would be unnecessary, and that Kyiv must be a part of any negotiations.
Ukraine wants to buy Israel’s defence systems
Ukraine wants to buy Israel's Iron Dome air defence systems, according to Ukrainian envoy Yevhen Korniychuk, according to the Jerusalem Post. The US has granted Germany authorization to deliver Spike missiles to Ukraine, but Israel has so far refused the proposal, according to the envoy.
Russian billionaires desperate to avoid sanctions
Russian billionaires who have been sanctioned as a result of Putin's invasion of Ukraine are going to European Union courts in an attempt to get off the bloc's list of wealthy individuals. Since the EU began applying retaliatory sanctions in February, about 20 appeals have been lodged by some of Russia's wealthiest tycoons or their family members.
Global economy to pay hefty price for Ukraine war
The international economy will pay a "hefty price" for the war in Ukraine, which includes slower growth, higher inflation, and potentially long-term damage to supply networks, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). According to predictions presented in Paris, the organisation lowered its global growth forecast for this year to 3 percent from 4.5 percent in December and quadrupled its inflation prognosis for its 38 member nations to roughly 9 percent.
Russian imports from Belarus top German trade
According to a Bloomberg study of the latest data, Russian imports from Belarus, a Kremlin ally that was used to help plan the invasion, for the first time surpassed Germany, an economy more than 60 times larger. According to Bloomberg calculations, sales to Russia from trading countries that collectively accounted for about half of its imports in 2021 were down roughly 40% in April compared to a year earlier. Even countries that haven't joined the US and its allies in implementing sanctions, such as China, are reducing cargo supplies.
