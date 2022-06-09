Russia-Ukraine war update: Zelenskiy asks businesses to buy war bonds

Severodonetsk battle most difficult: Zelenskiy

The struggle for the Luhansk city of Severodonetsk, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is "the heart of the confrontation in Donbas." Only about 15,000 people remain in the city, which had a population of more than 100,000 before the invasion. According to local authorities, the Russian military controls a substantial chunk of the area.“It is a very brutal fight, a very difficult one," Zelenskiy said. “It is probably one of the most difficult during the whole war. In many respects, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there.’