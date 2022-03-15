Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Russia-Ukraine war: US to allow Ukrainian refugees, provide weapons, says Biden

Russia-Ukraine war: US to allow Ukrainian refugees, provide weapons, says Biden

President Joe Biden signed off on an emergency spending package that included US$13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine on March 11, 2022.
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST Livemint

  • US President Joe Biden on Monday announced to provide Ukraine with weapons against Russia's military operations

Russia-Ukraine war: United States President Joe Biden on Monday announced to provide Ukraine with weapons against Russia's military operations. This comes on the back of fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to resolve the current crisis in Ukraine. 

"We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms," he said.

Additionally, the US President Joe Biden on Twitter shared, “we are continuing the close cooperation with allies and partners to make sure that the Ukrainian people can defend their nation. The United States has committed more than $1.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over the last year."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden authorized USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine, White House said on Saturday (local time).

"Today, President Biden authorized USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment toUkraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than one year brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to over USD 1.2 billion since January 2021," the White House said in a tweet.

Biden's decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to USD 1.2 billion since January 2021.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted: "I have authorized a drawdown of up to USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than a year will bring total US security assistance provided to Ukraine to more than USD 1.2 billion since January 2021."

(With inputs from agencies)

