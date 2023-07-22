The United States is set to unveil a new military aid package for Ukraine, anticipated to be announced as early as Tuesday.

As reported by Reuters, the aid package, valued at up to $400 million, will primarily consist of artillery, air defence missiles, and ground vehicles, as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive efforts. However, the package will not include cluster munitions, according to two US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In July, the United States provided dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM) to Ukraine. DPICM is a type of cluster munition that is launched from a 155-millimeter Howitzer cannon.

According to officials, included in the package are several Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine clearing equipment, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons including TOW and Javelin and munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems.

The military aid package for Ukraine is still in the process of being finalized and may undergo changes before its announcement. The funding for the package will be sourced through Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which permits the president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without requiring congressional approval during emergencies. The materials will be drawn from US excess inventory, Reuters reported.

Once approved, this security assistance package will mark the 43rd such package provided by the United States to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022. In total, the aid provided to Ukraine since the invasion will amount to more than $41 billion.

Meanwhile, Efforts to avoid a global food crisis amid the Ukraine-Russia war hit a stumbling block on Monday as Moscow backed out of a UN-brokered deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Black Sea agreements which allowed the export of Ukrainian grain had ‘ceased to be valid today’.

The development came mere hours after it accused Ukraine attacking the Crimean Bridge. Officials however insisted that their decision had nothing to do with the bridge attack which killed two people and wounded their daughter.

“The Black Sea agreements ceased to be valid today. Unfortunately, the part of these Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated," Peskov said.

AP reported that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has reportedly allowed the export of 36.2 million tons of food from Ukraine since August last year. More than half of this was sent to developing countries - including those getting relief from the World Food Program.

Kyiv has often been dubbed the ‘breadbasket of the world’ and the suspension is likely to prompt a spike in food prices - at least in the short run. Interrupted shipments in the early days of the war for instance had exacerbated a global food crisis and sent prices for grain soaring worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies)