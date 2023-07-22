Russia-Ukraine War: US to give $400 million military aid package for Ukraine: Report2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST
The US is set to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $400m, including artillery, air defence missiles, and ground vehicles. Cluster munitions will not be included. The package is still being finalized and may undergo changes before its announcement.
The United States is set to unveil a new military aid package for Ukraine, anticipated to be announced as early as Tuesday.
