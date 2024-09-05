Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says India, China and Brazil could act as mediators in potential peace talks

Putin suggested that China, India, and Brazil could mediate peace talks over Ukraine, referencing a preliminary agreement from early negotiations in Istanbul as a potential foundation for discussions.

Published5 Sep 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says India, China and Brazil could act as mediators in potential peace talks
Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says India, China and Brazil could act as mediators in potential peace talks(AFP)

India may soon find itself playing a pivotal role in Ukraine-Russia peace talks as fighting nears the three year mark. Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted on Thursday that he was ready for talks with the other country — a deviation from his earlier refusal to negotiate while Kyiv led an offensive in the Kursk region. The development also comes in the wake of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his political counterparts in the two warring nations.

According to a Reuters report, a preliminary agreement reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the first weeks of the war at talks in Istanbul (which was never implemented) could serve as the basis for talks.

Putin said his country's primary aim was to capture the Donbas region and insisted that Russia had never refused to entertain peace talks with Ukraine. He also said that Russian troops were "gradually" pushing back Kyiv's forces from the Kursk region after a surprise incursion.

"Are we ready to negotiate with them? We have never refused to do so, but not on the basis of some ephemeral demands, but on the basis of those documents that were agreed and actually initialled in Istanbul," Putin said at a forum in Vladivostok.

According to a Reuters report quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia does not see any prerequisites for peace talks with Ukraine at the moment.

Russia has previously said that Kyiv's incursion into the Kursk region made talks impossible.

“The aim of the enemy was to make us worry... and to stop our offensive in key areas, especially in the Donbas, the liberation of which is our main primary objective. Our armed forces have stabilised the situation (in Kursk) and started gradually squeezing (the enemy) out from our territory,” Putin added. said at a forum in Vladivostok

(With inputs from agencies)

