Amid the Ukraine-Russia war , Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India has said Ukraine is asking and pleading for active support of the country in the wake of these crises. He termed the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the aggression of a totalitarian regime against a democratically-elected state.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful leaders of the world and that his voice matters. “At the present moment, we're asking, pleading for support of India. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against the democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the most powerful&respected leaders in the world," the Ambassador of Ukraine to India told ANI.

Dr Polikha said he does not know the leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes him hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over. “We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian govt," DrIgor Polikha said.

Retaliation by Ukraine amid Russian invasion:

Meanwhile, with Russia launching a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, Ukraine has said that it has retaliated with equal force. Ukraine's military command has said that the government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels. Ukraine's military has also said that it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine under attack from north, east and south:

A Ukrainian presidential adviser says that Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south. The adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said “the Ukrainian military is fighting hard." Another adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has targeted air bases and various other military infrastructure.

India cancels special flights to Kyiv:

India has cancelled special flights to Kyiv after Ukraine shut airspace today, though the Indian embassy in the country had issued helpline numbers. An Air India plane, had, however, taken off for Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation, which is now facing a Russian offensive.

The Indian government's decision comes hours after Ukraine earlier today said that it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety. Europe's aviation regulator also warned about the hazards of “flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus" because of military activities.

