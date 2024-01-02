Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Would intensify strikes on military targets in…’, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin vows to intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine after an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which he called a 'terrorist act'.
‘Russian forces would intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine’, said President Vladimir Putin on Monday after an unprecedented Ukrainian attack over the weekend on the Russian city of Belgorod that killed 25 people including five children.
