Russia-Ukraine war: The Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that Russia must be held accountable for the war crimes, as the United States and its allies prepared to expand sanctions, according to Reuters report. Additionally, the Ukrainian President challenged the UN to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether" during a blistering address in which he showed a harrowing video of dead bodies he said were victims of Russian atrocities.

