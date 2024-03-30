Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ News / World/  Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy on military aid blocked by disputes in US Congress, ‘if there is no support, we will go…’
BackBack

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy on military aid blocked by disputes in US Congress, ‘if there is no support, we will go…’

Agencies , Reuters

Russia Ukraine war news: President Zelenskyy has expressed concerns about Ukraine's army having to withdraw gradually without US military assistance, leading to potential vulnerabilities in air defense and artillery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war between Israel and Hamas has drawn away global attention away from Ukraine. (AP)Premium
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war between Israel and Hamas has drawn away global attention away from Ukraine. (AP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview that that Ukraine's army would have to withdraw "in small steps" if the US military assistance that has been promised due to disputes in the Congress.

"If there is no US support, it means that we have no air defence, no Patriot missiles, no jammers for electronic warfare, no 155-milimetre artillery rounds," Zelenskiy told in an interview with Washington Post as reported by Reuters.

"It means we will go back, retreat, step by step, in small steps," he added. "We are trying to find some way not to retreat."

Shortages of munitions, Zelenskyy said, meant "you have to do with less. How? Of course, to go back. Make the front line shorter. If it breaks, the Russians could go to the big cities."

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives has been asked by Democratic President Joe Biden to support the military and financial aid plan, but Speaker Mike Johnson has held up the matter for months, citing domestic priorities.

In an telephonic conversation on Monday, Zelenskyy told Johnson that approval of the package was vital. Russian forces captured the eastern town of Avdiivka last month and have made small gains since, but the front lines have changed little in months. The Ukraine President stated in an interview that while the country is producing its own weapons and air defence systems to make up for missile shortages, "it is not enough."

More than two years into the war, Russia has intensified attacks on energy and other infrastructure in recent weeks. Ukrainian troops have been unable to advance, and Zelenskiy said Kyiv intended to pursue attacks on targets in Russia, including oil refineries.

He said Washington's reaction to the wave of Ukrainian attacks was "not positive", but Kyiv was using its own drones. "We used our drones. Nobody can say to us you can't," he told the newspaper. If there is no air defence to protect our energy system and Russians attack it, my question is: Why can't we answer them?" he said. "Their society has to learn to live without petrol, without diesel, without electricity. When Russia will stop these steps, we will stop."

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Bill Berkrot and David Gregorio)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Mar 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App