Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy proposes ceasefire as US send envoys to discuss peace plan — ‘No airstrikes on our part’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed observing a temporary ceasefire with Russia while US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit Moscow and Kyiv for truce talks over the weekend.

"There will be no airstrikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocally ensure a ceasefire — without its own airstrikes — for the duration needed to conduct these talks," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

'US envoys will be in Ukraine and Russia' In his message, Zelenskyy said, "...it has been clearly established that US envoys will be in Ukraine and Russia in the coming days." He confirmed that he had details from the US President’s team.

"We discussed today that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and then Kyiv on Sunday. We are preparing for the visit," the Ukrainian President said.

'No air strikes from our side' Zelenskyy said, "Just as we did during previous diplomatic visits by the American side, we will ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators can arrive safely."

"We are looking out for them, not for Russia. There will be no air strikes from our side, and Russia must do the same, ensuring there are no air strikes from its side for the time needed to hold these talks and handle the logistical matters related to this American visit," Zelenskyy added.

Real options to end Russia-Ukraine war Zelenskyy said the goal is to make the visit and the talks with the US side as constructive and substantive as possible. "We need to look for real options for how to move this war toward an end. We will see what proposals Steve and Jared bring and what they are told in Moscow in response."

What did Trump say? US President Donald Trump said Friday, according to AFP, that he was sending envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Moscow and Kyiv with a proposal to end the four-year-old Ukraine war.

"They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump told reporters when asked about this weekend's trip by his son-in-law Kushner and businessman friend Witkoff.

Responding to a question about whether the proposed peace plan could require Ukraine to cede territory, Trump dismissed the idea on the territorial issue, saying his administration would present "an idea for peace".

Also Read | Zelenskyy Threatens to Shut Air Traffic Over Russia With Drones

"We'll have an idea for peace," Trump said, while arguing that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had become particularly difficult because of the relationship between the two leaders.

It will be the first time that Kushner and Witkoff have visited war-torn Kyiv since Trump returned to office last year with a vow to end the Ukraine war. Both US envoys have previously visited Moscow.

"I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it," he said.

Trump blamed the war that began with Russia invading Ukraine in February 2022 on a "personality problem" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said, “It's a personality problem in Russia-Ukraine. You have President Zelenskyy and President Putin; they truly hate each other.”

"They have serious hate, and it's getting in the way of them," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war intensifies The remarks came as a Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine's security service in central Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday, ahead of diplomatic talks with US officials on ending the war.

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as the conflict stretches toward five years since Moscow's invasion of its neighbour. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, and the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

Ukraine's security service headquarters, near the historic St Sophia Cathedral and international hotels, is among the agencies carrying out deep strike operations inside Russian territory. Twelve people were wounded in Friday's attack, local authorities said.

"The drone was deliberately targeted at the head of the SBU's office in that building," Zelenskyy said Friday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called Friday's drone strike a "major escalation" that came as potential peace talks were building momentum.

"Moscow launched this strike during a renewed push for peace - laying bare its true rejection of diplomacy," he said in a post on X.