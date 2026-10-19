Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy seeks India’s help to reopen Black Sea grain route — why Delhi’s role matters

Ukraine is holding talks with India, Turkey and Egypt on restoring safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea, as Russian attacks on port infrastructure and merchant vessels disrupt agricultural exports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News.

The proposed arrangement seeks to protect ships carrying food cargoes through Ukrainian and Russian ports.

However, Russia has not agreed to the proposal, despite diplomatic efforts involving the three countries, Zelenskyy said.

India’s involvement is significant because New Delhi is engaging with both Moscow and Kyiv on the safety of merchant shipping and the movement of essential supplies.

The discussions also highlight the intersection of the Russia-Ukraine war and global food security.

Why is India involved in Black Sea grain corridor talks? Under the proposal outlined by Zelenskyy, India, Turkey and Egypt have suggested that ships sailing under their respective flags should be allowed to call at Ukrainian and Russian ports to transport food cargoes. The arrangement would require assurances that participating vessels would not be attacked, as per Bloomberg.

However, the proposal remains uncertain as Russia has not agreed to the suggested arrangement, according to Zelenskyy.

New Delhi has separately confirmed that it is in discussions with Moscow and Kyiv on a ceasefire proposal covering the safety of merchant shipping in the Black Sea and the unimpeded movement of grain and energy supplies.

On 7 October, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it was engaging with both sides on the issue.

Why is the Black Sea route crucial for Ukraine? Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are its main gateway for agricultural exports and can handle up to 40 million tonnes of grain during a marketing season.

But Russian attacks on port infrastructure and vessels have disrupted shipments, leaving Ukraine struggling to move agricultural cargoes at its usual scale.

“We cannot manage this volume of shipments by rail,” Zelenskyy said, underlining the limitations of land-based transport as a substitute for maritime trade.

According to Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry, the country is currently exporting only 38% of its normal volumes. Continued disruption could further constrain exports and complicate the movement of food supplies to international markets.

What happened to the Black Sea Grain Initiative? The latest discussions recall the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a United Nations- and Türkiye-brokered agreement signed on 22 July 2022 by Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye.

The deal enabled Ukrainian grain and other food products to reach global markets through a protected maritime corridor linking the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

During its operation, nearly 33 million tonnes of grain and other food products were exported to 45 countries.

However, Russia withdrew from the agreement in July 2023, bringing the arrangement to an end.

Ukraine subsequently established its own maritime export corridor to keep shipments moving despite continued security risks.

The current proposal seeks to restore safer and more predictable commercial navigation, but its prospects depend on whether the parties can agree to protect participating vessels.

Alongside efforts to restore Black Sea shipping, Ukraine is seeking the European Union’s support to reinstate its Solidarity Lanes programme.

Introduced after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the programme helped Ukraine move agricultural products through European rail networks, roads and ports when its traditional maritime routes were disrupted.

Such alternatives could help ease the pressure on Ukraine’s export infrastructure if Black Sea shipping remains constrained.

However, land routes cannot fully replace the capacity of the country’s major seaports.

What is at stake for India? New Delhi’s engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv has positioned the country as a participant in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ensure the safety of commercial shipping.

India also maintains longstanding close ties with Russia, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin sharing regular high-level engagement.

India has also put forward a three-part framework for ceasefire and peace efforts in the conflict, focusing on practical steps towards de-escalation rather than an immediate, comprehensive political settlement.

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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described it as the most comprehensive among four international proposals.