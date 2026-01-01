Russia-Ukraine-US hold meet in UAE: Why talks are are important; what to expect as Donbas issue remains friction point?

Ukrainian, Russian, and United States envoys held talks in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The meeting comes amid a surge of diplomatic engagement in recent days, with talks taking place in locations ranging from Switzerland to the Kremlin, even as major challenges continue to stand in the way of a resolution.

The talks are expected to wrap up on Saturday.

The United States has confirmed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are taking part in the talks. Ukraine’s delegation includes Rustem Umerov, head of the country’s national security and defense council; Andrii Hnatov, chief of the general staff; and Kyrylo Budanov, head of the presidential office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, stated Russia’s delegation is being led by Adm. Igor Kostyukov, the head of military intelligence. The Kremlin later stated that other members of the delegation are also from the Defense Ministry, though no further details were provided. Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev is also attending the meeting.

Why talks are important This marks the first known occasion that officials from the Donald Trump administration have met with envoys from both countries as part of Washington’s effort to advance discussions aimed at ending Moscow’s nearly four-year invasion. While Russian and Ukrainian representatives have met on multiple occasions in separate discussions, this is believed to be the first time US envoys are also participating, a notable development as Trump continues to push for an end to the war, according to AP.

The discussions stem from a recent wave of diplomatic efforts, even as Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine and its energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the country without electricity during a bitterly cold winter.

Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that a possible peace agreement was “nearly ready", several key and sensitive issues, particularly those involving territorial disputes, remain unsettled.

What is expected to be discussed? Zelensky mentioned the sensitive question of territorial concessions is expected to be discussed, while the Kremlin provided limited information, describing the gathering only as a “working group on security issues". Kremlin officials also said separate economic talks will be held between Witkoff and Dmitriev.