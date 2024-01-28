‘Russophobia is promoted as state policy in European countries,’ says Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizes Europe for 'Russophobia' and blames the Baltic States for their human rights record during a World War II memorial inauguration.
Russian President Vladimir Putin castigated Europe for “Russophobia" and aimed the Baltic States for their human rights record during the inauguration of a World War II memorial on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message