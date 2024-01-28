 ‘Russophobia is promoted as state policy in European countries,’ says Vladimir Putin | Mint
Back Back

‘Russophobia is promoted as state policy in European countries,’ says Vladimir Putin

 Livemint

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizes Europe for 'Russophobia' and blames the Baltic States for their human rights record during a World War II memorial inauguration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert to mark 80 years since the Leningrad siege was lifted during World War II, at Gazprom Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 27, 2024. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via (via REUTERS)Premium
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert to mark 80 years since the Leningrad siege was lifted during World War II, at Gazprom Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 27, 2024. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via (via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin castigated Europe for “Russophobia" and aimed the Baltic States for their human rights record during the inauguration of a World War II memorial on Saturday.

As reported by Reuters, over the past nearly two years since deploying Russian troops into Ukraine, Putin has consistently drawn parallels with the struggle against the Nazis as a means to unify his nation.

Also Read: Putin Has Staked Russia’s Resources on Victory in Ukraine. Can the West Match Him?

“The regime in Kyiv exalts Hitler's accomplices, the SS men ... In a number of European countries, Russophobia is promoted as state policy," Putin said in the Leningrad region during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Nazi siege.

“The Germans' aims then were to steal the Soviet Union's resources and eliminate its people," he said.

Also Read: Ukraine’s $30 billion problem: How to keep fighting without foreign aid

Ukraine, formerly part of the Soviet Union and a country that endured significant devastation from Hitler's forces, dismisses comparisons as unfounded pretexts for a war of conquest.

During his address, Putin criticized the Baltic States for their human rights practices. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, once under Moscow's rule during the Cold War but now part of the European Union and NATO, have been vocal critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“In the Baltic states, tens of thousands of people are declared subhuman, deprived of their most basic rights, and subjected to persecution," Putin said, referring to migration crackdowns. Moscow has repeatedly accused the Baltic nations of xenophobia and treating Russian minorities as “second-class".

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published: 28 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST
