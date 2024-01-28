Russian President Vladimir Putin castigated Europe for “Russophobia" and aimed the Baltic States for their human rights record during the inauguration of a World War II memorial on Saturday.

As reported by Reuters, over the past nearly two years since deploying Russian troops into Ukraine, Putin has consistently drawn parallels with the struggle against the Nazis as a means to unify his nation.

“The regime in Kyiv exalts Hitler's accomplices, the SS men ... In a number of European countries, Russophobia is promoted as state policy," Putin said in the Leningrad region during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Nazi siege.

“The Germans' aims then were to steal the Soviet Union's resources and eliminate its people," he said.

Ukraine, formerly part of the Soviet Union and a country that endured significant devastation from Hitler's forces, dismisses comparisons as unfounded pretexts for a war of conquest.

During his address, Putin criticized the Baltic States for their human rights practices. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, once under Moscow's rule during the Cold War but now part of the European Union and NATO, have been vocal critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“In the Baltic states, tens of thousands of people are declared subhuman, deprived of their most basic rights, and subjected to persecution," Putin said, referring to migration crackdowns. Moscow has repeatedly accused the Baltic nations of xenophobia and treating Russian minorities as “second-class".

