Rwanda-Backed Rebels Capture Strategic Airport in Eastern Congo

(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured a strategic airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo, expanding their stranglehold over the country’s mineral-rich eastern region.

The rebels overpowered Congolese forces to take Kavumu airport, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the city of Bukavu in South Kivu province, according to a statement posted on X. The airport held Congolese army aircraft and was one of the last major runways for large planes in the region.

“Kavumu airport was a danger to the civilian population in the liberated areas and our positions,” the rebel group said. “Kavumu and its surroundings, including the airport, are now under the control of the AFC/M23.”

Congo’s army and the United Nations mission in Congo didn’t immediately return messages asking for comment.

The assault comes two weeks after the rebels seized the city of Goma in North Kivu province, leaving more than 3,000 people dead and about the same number wounded. Leaders around the world condemned the invasion and have called for peace talks and a ceasefire, and for Rwandan soldiers to leave Congo.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said he doesn’t know if his troops are in Congo and denies backing M23.

Congo and UN officials have warned the rebel’s next stop may be Bukavu, a city of about a million people on the southern tip of Lake Kivu along Rwanda’s border. The trading hub is an important transit point for Congo’s gold riches from South Kivu, much of which is smuggled to neighboring countries, according to UN experts.

Congolese youth have been joining local militias in Bukavu to protect the city, which has been receiving thousands of displaced people as the fighting between Congo’s army and the M23 moved south over the past two weeks. Soldiers from neighboring Burundi are also involved in the fighting against the M23, which has led to worries of a wider regional conflict.

