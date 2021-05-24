A Ryanair jet landed in Lithuania after the Belarusian military forced it earlier on Sunday to divert to Minsk, where authorities arrested a journalist who covered protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Boeing Co. 737-800 carrying scores of passengers from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to the Belarusian capital under the escort of a Mig-29 fighter jet after its crew was notified by authorities in Minsk of a “potential security threat on board," a Ryanair spokeswoman said.

Authorities boarded the plane and arrested Raman Pratasevich, the former editor-in-chief of one the most popular Telegram news channels in Belarus. Pratasevich wasn’t on the plane when it took off again, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a recorded statement.

An adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Pratasevich, 26, had been bundled off the flight in Minsk by police. “At first he panicked, then calmed down a bit, but still was trembling. He said he’ll face the death penalty here. He was taken aside, his belongings dumped on the runway," Franak Viacorka said on Twitter, citing passengers.

A spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry in Minsk declined to comment.

A crackdown by Lukashenko’s administration on the opposition since a disputed election last year has spurred U.S. and European Union sanctions and pushed him closer to Russia. The events on Sunday risk deepening the international isolation of a country sometimes referred to as the last dictatorship in Europe. Lukashenko is slated to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Sochi, Rossiya-1 television reported Sunday.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called the Ryanair forced landing an unprecedented “kidnapping of a person by use of military force" and urged NATO and the EU to react to the threat posed by the Belarusian leadership to civil aviation.

“This is a serious and dangerous incident, which requires international investigation," NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

The forced landing came before a two-day meeting in Brussels of EU leaders, who will discuss consequences and possible sanctions, EU spokesman Barend Leyts said. It has already drawn condemnation from EU countries including Greece, Lithuania, Austria, the Czech Republic and France.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass denounced Belarus’s actions, saying that forcing a plane to land under the pretext of a bomb threat was a “severe interference into civil aviation travel."

“Such an act cannot remain without consequences from the side of the European Union,“ Maas said.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Belarus’s neighbor Poland, urged sanctions against Lukashenko for committing an “act of state terrorism." Greece called it a “state hijacking."

There were conflicting reports of the number of people who were on board. The foreign ministries of Greece and Lithuania said there were 171 passengers from at least 18 countries. The Belarusian state news agency Belta reported, however, that there were 123 passengers.





