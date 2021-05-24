Ryanair flight lands in Vilnius after Belarus forced landing

An adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Pratasevich, 26, had been bundled off the flight in Minsk by police. “At first he panicked, then calmed down a bit, but still was trembling. He said he’ll face the death penalty here. He was taken aside, his belongings dumped on the runway," Franak Viacorka said on Twitter, citing passengers.

