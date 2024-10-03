Hello User
Ryanair plane catches fire in Italy, nearly 200 passengers evacuated | Watch

Livemint

Passengers were evacuated from a Ryanair flight in Italy after fumes were seen outside the aircraft. Firefighters responded, and 184 passengers were safely disembarked and returned to the terminal by bus.

A Ryanair flight in southern Italy caught fire on Thursday morning ahead of takeoff. Nearly 200 passengers were deplaned as firefighters were called to combat the fumes. The incident took place ahead of departure from the Brindisi airport in the southeastern region of Puglia.

“Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin was delayed this morning after cabin crew observed fumes on the outside of the aircraft. Passengers were disembarked without incident and returned to the terminal by bus," Reuters quoted the airline as saying in a statement.

According to reports, the airport was briefly closed for operations following the incident. Meanwhile the budget carrier indicated plans to ferry passengers to Turin on board a spare aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies)

