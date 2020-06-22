S. Jaishankar, Saudi foreign minister hold talks

According to news reports, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia besides Turkey were to participate in the online OIC meeting where Pakistan was hoping to bring up alleged human rights violations by the Indian government in Kashmir. Islamabad has been making many attempts to focus attention on the matter since India revoked article 370 of its constitution and integrated the region more closely with the rest of the country. The region was also bifurcated into two – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. New Delhi had also detained many political leaders and snapped internet and other communication links in a bid to ensure Pakistan does not trigger violence. Many of the restrictions have been lifted and many of the political leaders freed.