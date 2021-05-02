NEW DELHI : Indian foriegn minister S Jaishankar will travel to the UK on a three day visit starting Monday to take part in G-7 Foreign Ministers’meet, the Indian foriegn ministry announced Sunday.

“External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) will be visiting London from 3-6 May 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK," the statement said.

India, Australia and South Korea are the three countries invited to the G-7 meet in June in the Cornwall region as guests. In 2019 too, India had been invited as a guest to the G-7 meet held in France.

The G-7 brings together the leaders of world’s seven leading democratic economies—the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. This years’s summit is expected to focus on the covid-19 pandemic, climate change and open trade.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.