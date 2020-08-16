Subscribe
Home >News >World >S. Korea reports largest virus jump since March
People wearing masks protest in public

S. Korea reports largest virus jump since March

1 min read . 02:59 PM IST PTI

  • Total caseload of coronavirus in south Korea now stands at 15,318 with a single-day spike of 279 fresh cases
  • The country has witnessed till now 305 deaths while strict restrictions have been imposed upon the people of the capital

SEOUL : South Korea has reported 279 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, it's highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday brought the national caseload to 15,318, including 305 deaths.

The number of new cases was the highest since 367 were reported on March 8, when the country was concentrating public health tools and personnel from nationwide to combat an outbreak in the less populated southern region.

The KCDC said 253 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to 26 million people, where health authorities have been struggling to stem transmissions linked to various places and groups, including churches, nursery homes, schools, restaurants and door-to-door salespeople.

Infections were also reported in other major cities, such as Busan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of the country's previous virus crisis in late February and March, when hundreds of new cases were reported each day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

