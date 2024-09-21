‘Saare Jahaan se Accha’, ’Garba’ welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Delaware ahead of QUAD Summit | VIDEOS

PM Modi is set to collaborate with QUAD leaders Biden, Albanese, and Kishida at the upcoming summit in Wilmington, emphasizing the importance of regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Livemint
Published21 Sep 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Philadelphia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at Philadelphia airport, USA, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Hotel Du Pont in Delaware on Saturday morning, local time, in anticipation of the upcoming QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders' Summit.

This significant event will be held in the hometown of US President Joe Biden. Upon his arrival, PM Modi warmly greeted members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered to welcome him.

Traditional Gujarati dance 'Garba' was performed by members of the Indian diaspora in Hotel duPont, Wilmington, Delaware.

Earlier, PM Modi touched down at Philadelphia International Airport, where he received an enthusiastic reception from the Indian community, who expressed their excitement to meet him. Chants of "Modi, Modi" echoed as they awaited his arrival outside the hotel.

PM Modi's Itinerary in US

In a statement, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, remarked, “PM Narendra Modi arrives in the historic city of Philadelphia. An action-packed day with engagements in bilateral and Quad formats in Wilmington, Delaware lies ahead.”

Enthusiastic ‘Modi, Modi’ chants welcomed the Indian Prime Minister in US. A member of the Indian Diaspora sang 'Saare Jahaan se Accha' as PM Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel duPont and meets members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him.

During his three-day visit to the US from September 21-23, PM Modi will engage in a bilateral meeting with President Biden, participate in the QUAD summit, address the diaspora in New York, and speak at the Summit of the Future during the United Nations General Assembly.

Collaborative Efforts in the Indo-Pacific

Before departing India, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to collaborate with his QUAD counterparts—President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He noted, “I look forward to joining my colleagues for the Quad Summit,” emphasizing the forum's role as a coalition of like-minded nations dedicated to fostering peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Significance of the Quad Summit

This summit marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time President Biden has invited a foreign leader to Wilmington, underscoring his close relationships with PM Modi, PM Albanese, and PM Kishida. The leaders will convene to discuss pressing issues related to regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The last QUAD Leaders' Summit, held on May 20 in Hiroshima, Japan, resulted in the release of the "Quad Leaders' Vision Statement—Enduring Partners for the Indo-Pacific," which outlined their collective vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific while upholding principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful dispute resolution.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 10:05 PM IST
