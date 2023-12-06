Britain's sacked home secretary Suella Braverman has warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the Conservative Party under his leadership faces “electoral oblivion". Braverman coupled her warning statement by saying, PM Rishi Sunak would need to amp up his crackdown on ‘illegal immigration’ to rectify the situation ahead of a predicted UK elections in 2024 .

Braverman, a Goan-origin British citizen and former cabinet minister, said migrant numbers were "putting unsustainable pressure on public finances and public services, undermining community cohesion, and jeopardising national security and public safety".

“It is now or never; the Conservative Party faces electoral oblivion in a matter of months if we introduce yet another bill destined to fail. Do we fight for sovereignty, or do we let our party die?," questioned Braverman.

Suella Braverman admitted that she “may not have always found the right words in the past".

“But I refuse to sit by and allow us to fail. The trust that millions of people placed in us cannot be discarded as an inconvenient detail. If we summon the political courage to do what is truly necessary, difficult though it may be, to fight for the British people, we will regain that trust. And if the Prime Minister leads that fight, he has my total support," she said.

The crux of her statement was on the "crisis of mass, uncontrolled, illegal migration".

Braverman, now a backbench Tory MP, claimed tens of thousands of “mostly young men – many with values and social mores at odds with our own" were "pouring" into the UK, with many not "genuine refugees but economic migrants".

Giving voice to some of the deep divisions within the Tory ranks, she declared it was time for the UK to exit the European convention that blocked the government's illegal migration related actions.

"Previous attempts have failed because they failed to address the root cause of the problem – expansive human rights laws, flowing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), replicated in Labour's Human Rights Act, are being interpreted elastically by courts both domestic and foreign, to literally prevent our Rwanda plan from getting off the ground," she said.

The former barrister claimed such laws also meant there were foreign terrorists, rapists and paedophiles "who should have been removed but are released back into our communities where they reoffend...because of their human rights".

