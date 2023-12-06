Sacked Suella Braverman warns PM Rishi Sunak against illegal immigration in UK: ‘It is now or never’
Braverman, a Goan-origin British citizen and former cabinet minister, said migrant numbers were 'putting unsustainable pressure on public finances and public services, undermining community cohesion, and jeopardising national security and public safety'
Britain's sacked home secretary Suella Braverman has warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the Conservative Party under his leadership faces “electoral oblivion". Braverman coupled her warning statement by saying, PM Rishi Sunak would need to amp up his crackdown on ‘illegal immigration’ to rectify the situation ahead of a predicted UK elections in 2024.