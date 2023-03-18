Sacked Tesla manager reports ‘unsafe working condition’ at US showrooms2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Ex-service manager at Tesla reported unsafe working conditions from heat reaching dangerous temperatures on the company's shop floor in Peabody, Massachusetts, several times in 2021.
"Elon Musk’s Tesla was too cheap to install air conditioning in the bay of one of its service shops to protect technicians during heat waves," a former service manager at the billionaire's electric-car company claimed who ultimately got fired over his complaints.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×