Reports say Robert F. Kennedy Jr's national support had fallen to 4%, but his endorsement could impact the tight Trump-Harris race.

Independent US presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. abandoned his campaign and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump. Calling off his campaign marks the end of his journey, which Kennedy began as a Democrat trading on one of the most famous names in American politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While political analysts said it was unclear whether Kennedy's endorsement would help Trump, the former said he and Trump agreed on "key issues" like border security, free speech and ending wars.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Hours after announcing the endorsement in a press conference, Kennedy joined Trump at a campaign event in Arizona, where the crowd cheered the independent loudly, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former US President Donald Trump appreciated Kennedy Jr, stating that he has raised critical issues. "His candidacy has inspired millions and millions of Americans, raised critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country," Trump was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Kennedy endorsee Donald Trump is currently in a tight contest with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Presidential elections on November 5, 2024.

What Trump promised Donald Trump further promised that if he regained the White House, he would create a presidential commission on assassination attempts and release files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robert Kennedy, known by his initials RFK Jr., said he would remove his name from ballots in 10 battleground states likely to determine the outcome of the election and remain as a candidate in other states.

Who is Robert F Kennedy Jr. According to reports, Robert Kennedy is an environmental lawyer, and nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated during the 1960s. Kennedy entered the race in April 2023 as a challenger to President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

At a time when voters were sour by both the aging Biden and the legally embattled Trump, interest in Kennedy soared. He later decided to run as an independent, and a November 2023 Ipsos poll showed Kennedy garnering 20% support in a three-way race with Biden and Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robert F Kennedy Jr further held a high-profile advertisement during the February 2024 Super Bowl that invoked his father, U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, President Kennedy, and drew outrage from much of his high-profile family.

Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s sister, said on Friday that RFK's decision to endorse Trump betrayed the family's values. "It is a sad ending to a sad story," she said on social media.