Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday made his resignation ‘official’. The speech, which he delivered from outside his official Downing Street residence, was brief, but his departure from the office is not going to be swift.
Here are the key takeaways from his speech:
Johnson noted it was "clearly now the will of the parliamentary party" for there to be a new PM.
The timetable for choosing a new PM will be announced next week. He further added, that he will continue to serve, ‘until the new leader is in place.’
Noting that he felt it was his obligation to continue to do what the government promised in 2019, he added, “And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person."
Johnson said he tried to persuade colleagues it would be "eccentric" to change government when we have such a mandate, but regrets he was not successful in those arguments
He said "at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful, when the herd moves, it moves"
Johnson also said he was extremely proud of his achievements, including getting Brexit done, getting the UK through the pandemic and leading the West in standing up to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine
Pointing out that no one is indispensable, he said, “Our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times, not just helping families to get through it, but changing and improving the way we do things..."
He said he wanted to let the public know "how sad I was to give up the best job in the world" but "thems the breaks"
Further thanking them, he said, "I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me and I want you to know that, from now on until the new prime minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on."
He thanked his wife Carrie, his children, the NHS , armed forces and Downing Street staff
