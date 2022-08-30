'Saddened to see the devastation': PM Modi on Pakistan floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that he was saddened to see the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and extended his condolences to all those affected
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PM Modi on Monday tweeted that he was saddened to see the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. He also extended his condolences with the flood victims and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PM Modi on Monday tweeted that he was saddened to see the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. He also extended his condolences with the flood victims and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.
Debt-ridden country Pakistan is facing a lot of challenge as nearly one-seventh of its population got displaced due to floods. PM Shehbaz Sharif led government has made an appeal to the international community for aid to deal with the crisis.
Debt-ridden country Pakistan is facing a lot of challenge as nearly one-seventh of its population got displaced due to floods. PM Shehbaz Sharif led government has made an appeal to the international community for aid to deal with the crisis.
According to data released by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority on Monday, around 1100 people have died in the devastating floods, 1575 got injured.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to data released by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority on Monday, around 1100 people have died in the devastating floods, 1575 got injured.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Almost one-third of Pakistan is submerged in water due to record monsoon rains causing floods. Reports indicate that almost 10 lakh houses have been destroyed in the floods.
Almost one-third of Pakistan is submerged in water due to record monsoon rains causing floods. Reports indicate that almost 10 lakh houses have been destroyed in the floods.
“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," PM Modi tweeted.
“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," PM Modi tweeted.
Responding to questions in a press conference, Finance Minister of Pakistan, Mifta Ismail said, “ the government could consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India to facilitate people after the floods destroyed crops across the country," state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Responding to questions in a press conference, Finance Minister of Pakistan, Mifta Ismail said, “ the government could consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India to facilitate people after the floods destroyed crops across the country," state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in April this year after a no confidence motion was passed against the Imran Khan government.