Bangladesh Protest: Spiritual guru and founder of the ISHA Foundation Sadhguru on Tuesday took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) urging ‘immediate halt to despicable atrocities’. A strife-torn Bangladesh is yet to see peace and order as Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes over as the leader of an interim government in Bangladesh.

Sadhguru in his tweet said that documenting atrocities is that are happening in Bangladesh are very important. “The national borders that were drawn in recent times are not absolute. The cultural ties and the civilizational connect is far more important.” Sadhguru wrote.

Immediate halt to despicable atrocities in #Bangladesh is paramount, but documenting these atrocities in as much detail as possible is equally important. The national borders that were drawn in recent times are not absolute. The cultural ties and the civilizational connect is far… — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 13, 2024

“Bharat should not be bound just by border logic but by broader realities of a civilization that is older than 75 years.” the spiritual guru emphasised as reports of attacks on minorities and Hindu in Bangladesh emerged.

Earlier too, Sadhguru had urged the Indian government to “stand up and act at the earliest” for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh as local media claimed that Hindu houses and business establishments were attacked by mobs while their valuables were also looted in at least 27 districts.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, has called for a meeting with Hindu Bengali leaders in the country on Tuesday.

An RSS-affiliated body has issued an appeal to the UNHRC to deploy a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged incidents of attacks against Hindu and other minorities in strife-torn Bangladesh.

Bangladesh mitigates attack on minorities Bangladesh's interim government has set up a hotline asking people to provide information about attacks on Hindu temples, churches or any other religious institutions, amid reports of vandalisation of religious places, businesses and properties of minorities following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has requested to provide information about attacks on religious institutions, Bengali language daily Prothom Alo reported on Tuesday.

Interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reached out to the distressed Hindu community members and assured them that his government would punish those responsible for attacks on the minorities.

Yunus, 84, who took charge as the Chief Advisor on Thursday, visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple where he urged the people to “exercise patience” before judging his government.

Murder case against Sheikh Hasina A court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation into ousted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in her administration Tuesday over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month.

Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India a week ago, where she remains, as protesters flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted tenure.