Sai Varshith Kandula, Indian-origin Nazi sympathiser who crashed rented truck into White House perimeter, pleads guilty
Residing in St. Louis, Kandula executed his plan on May 22 last year by driving a rented truck into the White House’s perimeter, aiming to breach the security and seize control of the government, as outlined in his plea agreement.
Sai Varshith Kandula, a 20-year-old permanent US resident from India, has pleaded guilty to an attack on the White House with the intention of overthrowing the US government and establishing a dictatorship inspired by Nazi Germany. The announcement was made by a US attorney following Kandula’s admission in a US court.