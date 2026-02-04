Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, slain leader Muammar Gaddafi's son, assassinated in western Libya

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed on Tuesday (local time) in an armed attack in western Libya, Xinhua reported, citing a statement from his political team.

According to the Associated Press, Saif al-Islam's office said in a statement on Tuesday that he had been killed during a "direct confrontation" with four unknown gunmen who broke into his home.

Further details were not made public.

According to Xinhua, Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, a member of Gaddafi's team, announced the incident on Facebook, stating that four masked gunmen stormed Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan at noon.

The attackers allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a "direct armed confrontation" took place, leading to Saif al-Islam's death.

The political team has urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and hold accountable those who "masterminded" the operation.

Authorities in Tripoli and Zintan have not yet officially confirmed the details of the incident, Xinhua reported.

Further details awaited.

Who was Saif al-Islam Gaddafi? Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father's rule.

Educated at the London School of Economics and a fluent English speaker, he was once seen by many governments as the acceptable, Western-friendly face of Libya.

Despite holding no official position, Saif al-Islam was once seen as the most powerful figure in the oil-rich North African country after his father Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled for more than four decades.

Saif al-Islam shaped policy and mediated high-profile, sensitive diplomatic missions, AP reported. He led talks on Libya abandoning its weapons of mass destruction and negotiated compensation for the families of those killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988.

Determined to rid Libya of its pariah status, he engaged with the West and championed himself as a reformer, calling for a constitution and respect for human rights.

But when a rebellion broke out against Gaddafi's long rule in 2011, Saif al-Islam immediately chose family and clan loyalties over his many friendships to become an architect of a brutal crackdown on rebels, whom he called rats.

In 2015, Saif al-Islam was sentenced to death by firing squad by a court in Tripoli for war crimes. He was also wanted by the International Criminal Court at The Hague, which issued an arrest warrant against him for "murder and persecution".

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi spent years underground in Zintan to avoid assassination after he was released by the militia in 2017 under an amnesty law.