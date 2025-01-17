French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo said on Thursday that it would remain on X, unlike other media outlets, and instead published a series of caricatures mocking the platform's owner, Elon Musk.

It is to be further noted that the billionaire tech mogul, an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has been criticized for fostering disinformation on the network formerly known as Twitter, AFP reported.

“Elon Musk prides himself on defending freedom of speech. Charlie Hebdo has decided to make full use of it by publishing cartoons of its famous boss on X,” the magazine said in a statement sent to AFP.

A total of 19 drawings, published in Charlie Hebdo's latest issue and translated into English, will be posted on the social media network by Friday. Moreover, in post on X, Hebdo said, “Hi Elon Musk! We hope you like our idea of freedom of expression. Please, don't hesitate to tell us which design you like best.”

Following the 10th anniversary of the attack on its offices by two Al-Qaeda-linked gunmen that killed 12 people, Charlie Hebdo's latest drawings display its signature sharp humor. One caricature features Tesla CEO Elon Musk being lifted in a car by four displeased servants, accompanied by the caption, “MUSK: MAKING CARS FOR MASTER RACES.”

Photo; Charlie Hebdo/X

The incoming head of the United States' Department of Government Efficiency was already featured on the magazine's last front page.

Titled "Elon Musk, the extreme right of the future", the cover shows the SpaceX CEO bursting from the chest of French far-right figure Jean-Marie Le Pen, who died on January 7, in a nod to the Ridley Scott horror film “Alien”.

Since Elon Musk's acquisition of X in 2022, the platform has faced criticism from media outlets and users for spreading misinformation and failing to allocate sufficient resources to content moderation. In recent weeks, more individuals and organizations have announced their departure from the platform. Notably, left-leaning British newspaper The Guardian ceased publishing on X in November, the same month Donald Trump won re-election to the White House.