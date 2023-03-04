Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has slashed prices for its Quest headsets in an effort to make virtual reality (VR) more accessible to the general public. The company announced on March 3 that it had reduced the price of its recently launched Quest Pro VR headsets by one third to $1,000, and cut $70 off the price of its most expensive consumer-market Quest 2 model, bringing it down to $430.

In a blog post, Meta stated that its goal has always been to create affordable hardware that enables as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer.

The price cut for the Quest 2 model will take effect internationally on March 6, while the reduced price for the Quest Pro will start in Canada and the US on March 6 and be applied internationally on March 15.

Also Read: Metaverse is dead! But, why hasn't Mark Zuckerberg announced it yet?

Meta is working hard to make the metaverse an everyday part of life. However, analysts suggest that the company has recently toned down its rhetoric as it tries to reach its goal of creating an interactive virtual world that it sees as the next phase of online activity.

Meta unveiled the Quest Pro version of its VR headset for working professionals in October 2021. The headset can display not only virtual worlds but also the user's real environment, thanks to high-resolution outward-facing cameras.

Also Read: Meta launches paid ‘blue tick’ for Instagram, Facebook - Know prices and more

Meta is partnering with Microsoft and other companies to integrate popular business and productivity software with the Quest Pro. Meta's Reality Labs unit has invested heavily in its long-term goal of becoming a metaverse company, resulting in significant financial losses.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that, when people use VR, their avatars should be able to express all the nuances of their emotions. Meta believes that the metaverse will be the future of the internet, and Microsoft, Sony, and HTC are among the tech companies also investing in the metaverse.

Meta's price reduction strategy is part of its efforts to encourage more people to purchase its gear and explore the virtual worlds that Zuckerberg has been touting as the future of the internet.

The Quest headsets have already proved popular with gamers, and Meta is seeking to broaden their appeal by making them more affordable. The VR headset market is becoming increasingly competitive, and Meta is hoping that its latest price cuts will help it to maintain its position as a major player in the industry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author