Sale alert! Meta Quest VR headsets now cheaper than ever2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:41 AM IST
The goal is to create affordable hardware so that common people can take advantage of VR, Meta has said.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has slashed prices for its Quest headsets in an effort to make virtual reality (VR) more accessible to the general public. The company announced on March 3 that it had reduced the price of its recently launched Quest Pro VR headsets by one third to $1,000, and cut $70 off the price of its most expensive consumer-market Quest 2 model, bringing it down to $430.
