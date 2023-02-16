Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took 10-day detox trip after sacking about 7000 employees
- Marc Benioff in the interview also admitted that laying off thousands of employees during a two-hour call wasn't a good idea.
After laying off 10 percent of its workforce, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff went on a 10-day digital detox trip. The CEO told The New York Times that went on a 10 day trip to French Polynesia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×