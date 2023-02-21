Salman Rushdie attacker awarded by Iranian foundation for his 'brave action'
- The Satanic Verses author was attacked by a 24-year-old Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event held near Lake Erie in western New York in August.
Author Salman Rushie's attacker was awarded by an Iranian foundation for his act of ‘bravery’ which left the renowned author blinded in one eye. The foundation has also stated that they will award the attacker 1,000 square metres of agricultural land, according to state TV.
