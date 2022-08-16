Salman Rushdie attacker’s mother hints at radicalisation, blames it on son’s Middle East trip2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 08:35 AM IST
The mother says her son, after the trip, became "a moody introvert" and got increasingly hooked on Islam.
A trip to Lebanon in 2018 changed Hadi Matar, the man accused of attacking British novelist Salman Rushdie, making him more devout and less extroverted, according to his mother. After visiting his estranged father, Silvana Fardos, a Lebanese-born woman from Fairview, New Jersey, described her 24-year-old son as "a moody introvert" who had become increasingly hooked on Islam.