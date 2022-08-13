Salman Rushdie latest news: ‘The Satanic Verses’ writer may lose an eye

Salman Rushdie latest news: ‘The Satanic Verses’ writer may lose an eye2 min read . 06:45 AM IST
Salman Rushdie latest news: The controversial author may lose an eye after having been attacked and stabbed multiple times on August 12.
Author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed on Friday, would probably lose an eye in addition to having his liver damaged and one arm's nerves severed - according to his representative,
"The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," Andrew Wylie said in a written statement. Rushdie's injuries were "serious but treatable" Dr. Martin Haskell, a doctor who jumped in to help, earlier said.
Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on August 12 by a man who stormed the stage as the author was ready to deliver a lecture in western New York. The author's book "The Satanic Verses" attracted death threats from Iran's government in the 1980s.
According to authorities, the 75-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing surgery. There was no immediate word on his health. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, was the assailant, according to the police. He was detained on the spot and was being held until his arraignment. Maj. Eugene Staniszewski of the State Police said it was unknown why the victim was stabbed.
Also Read: I'll come to India for my next novel: Salman Rushdie
As Rushdie was being introduced on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, an Associated Press reporter saw the attacker approach him and strike or stab him 10 to 15 times. When the author was pushed or knocked to the ground, the man was taken into custody.
The 73-year-old co-founder of an organisation that grants fellowships to authors facing repression and the event moderator Henry Reese were both assaulted. Reese was hospitalised for treatment after suffering a facial injury, according to the police. He and Rushdie were scheduled to talk about the US as a haven for writers and other exiled creatives.
Rushdie has long served as a major advocate for liberal and free speech concerns. He was previously the president of PEN America, which described the incident as leaving it "reeling in shock and horror".
Rushdie has long served as a major advocate for liberal and free speech concerns. He was previously the president of PEN America, which described the incident as leaving it "reeling in shock and horror".