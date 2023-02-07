Salman Rushdie launches new novel, gives first interview after knife attack
- Salman Rushdie was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured by the stabbing
- Salman Rushdie's 15th novel ‘Victory City’ is published by Penguin Random House
Author Salman Rushdie has launched his new novel called "Victory City" on Tuesday (7 February), nearly six months after a man repeatedly stabbed the writer onstage during a lecture in New York state. The 75-year-old author was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured by the stabbing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×