Salman Rushdie off ventilator, condition ‘headed in right direction’1 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Salman Rushdie is off the ventilator and his condition is 'headed in the right direction', his agent has said.
The acclaimed author who was hospitalised on August 12 with serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state. Now, he is off a ventilator and his condition is improving, his agent said on Sunday.
"He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun," his agent, Andrew Wylie, wrote in an email to Reuters. "It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction."
(With agency inputs)
