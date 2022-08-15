Salman Rushdie on 'road to recovery' days after attack

Rushdie, 75, was taken off a ventilator on Saturday and could talk after the best-selling author was stabbed on stage at a literary event in New York state on Friday. His son Zafar Rushdie said on Sunday that the family was “extremely relieved" that the best-selling author was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen on Saturday and he was able to say a few words. “Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

