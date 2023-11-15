Salman Rushdie receives first-ever ‘Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award’
At 76, Rushdie, recipient of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade last month, found himself receiving another accolade, reflecting on the irony of being awarded for disturbing the peace. He pondered which side of the fence this placed him on.
World-renowned author Salman Rushdie has been awarded the first-ever 'Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award' by the Vaclav Havel Center on November 14, AP reported. This was Rushdie's surprise public appearance since he was stabbed during a literary festival in New York in August 2022.