Salmon shunned in China after link to Beijing coronavirus outbreak

While it is unclear if the virus can be actually be transmitted through frozen food that’s later thawed, the swift shunning of salmon reflects China’s growing fears over the abrupt resurgence of cases in its capital city -- the cultural and political center of the country where 20 million people reside. About 20 housing compounds have been placed under lockdown and some schools closed while local officials race to track down people who’ve visited or had contact with the Xinfadi market.