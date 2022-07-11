Salt can kill you: New study finds link to premature death2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 12:53 PM IST
Those who regularly add salt to their food had a 28 percent higher risk of premature death
Those who add more salt to their food at the table are more likely to die prematurely, according to a research of more than 500,000 people, which was published on July 11 in the European Heart Journal.