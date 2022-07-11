Those who add more salt to their food at the table are more likely to die prematurely, according to a research of more than 500,000 people, which was published on July 11 in the European Heart Journal.

When compared to people who never or rarely added salt to their food, those who regularly did so had a 28 percent higher risk of premature death. Three out of every 100 people in the general population die too young between the ages of 40 and 69. The new study suggests that an additional 100 persons in this age group may experience an early death as a result of constantly salting their food.

The researchers examined information from 501,379 study participants in the UK Biobank project. Participants were asked via a touch-screen questionnaire if they added salt to their food I never/rarely, (ii) occasionally, (iii) generally, (iv) always, or (v) prefer not to answer when they joined the study between 2006 and 2010. The analysis did not include those who would rather not respond.

The study also discovered that persons who always added salt had shorter life expectancies than those who never or sometimes did so. When compared to people who never, or just occasionally, added salt to their food, women and men who always did so had life expectancies that were 1.5 years and 2.28 years shorter at the age of 50, respectively.

The study's findings have a number of public health consequences, according to Professor Lu Qi of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, USA.

"To my knowledge, our study is the first to assess the relation between adding salt to foods and premature death," he said. "It provides novel evidence to support recommendations to modify eating behaviours for improving health. Even a modest reduction in sodium intake, by adding less or no salt to food at the table, is likely to result in substantial health benefits, especially when it is achieved in the general population."

It is notoriously difficult to gauge overall sodium intake because many foods, especially those that are processed and pre-prepared, contain high salt content before they are ever served. Studies that use urine tests to measure salt intake frequently only use one pee test, which does not always represent typical behaviour.

"Adding salt to foods at the table is a common eating behaviour that is directly related to an individual's long-term preference for salty-tasting foods and habitual salt intake," said Prof. Qi.