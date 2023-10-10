Salta province in Argentina shaken by magnitude 5.7 earthquake
5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Salta province, Argentina.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Salta province in the Argentina region on a Monday.
According to GFZ, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 548 kilometers, which is equivalent to approximately 340.51 miles.
(With insights from Reuters)
(This is a developing story)
