Salta province in Argentina shaken by magnitude 5.7 earthquake.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Salta province in the Argentina region on a Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to GFZ, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 548 kilometers, which is equivalent to approximately 340.51 miles.

(With insights from Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)

