Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Salta province in Argentina shaken by magnitude 5.7 earthquake

Salta province in Argentina shaken by magnitude 5.7 earthquake

Livemint

5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Salta province, Argentina.

Salta province in Argentina shaken by magnitude 5.7 earthquake.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Salta province in the Argentina region on a Monday.

According to GFZ, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 548 kilometers, which is equivalent to approximately 340.51 miles.

(With insights from Reuters)

(This is a developing story)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 06:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.