Sam Altman endorses Indian-origin smart crib startup Cradlewise for his newborn son: All about it

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has recently endorsed a smart crib developed by Indian-origin startup Cradlewise, revealing that he and his partner Oliver Mulherin have been using the product for their newborn son, who was born in February this year.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Altman candidly reflected on the ups and downs of new parenthood, writing:“We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven’t needed but definitely I recommend a Cradlewise crib and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need.”

The post quickly gained traction, especially among tech and parenting communities, prompting a heartfelt response from Cradlewise’s co-founder and CEO Radhika Patil. She wrote:“Thanks for loving us Sam Altman. The AI god’s trust in the smarts of Cradlewise means a lot to us.”

Cradlewise, co-founded in 2016 by Radhika and her husband Bharath Patil, operates out of both the United States and India. The startup is known for its innovative smart crib, which aims to improve infant sleep by automatically detecting signs of wakefulness and gently soothing the baby back to sleep using motion and sound.

The idea for the product was born from the couple’s own parenting experience, after the birth of their first child. Since then, Cradlewise has gained popularity among modern parents seeking tech-assisted solutions to early childcare challenges.

In terms of pricing, the smart crib retails for $1,999 in the United States and around ₹1.5 lakh in India.

Radhika Patil, who currently resides in the US, holds a Master's degree in Electronic Design from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University. Her unique blend of global education and personal motivation has played a crucial role in shaping the Cradlewise brand.