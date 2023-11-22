OpenAI's former CEO, Sam Altman, is set to make a comeback, successfully thwarting a recent boardroom coup that had plunged the company into disarray over the past few days.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."

As reported by Bloomberg, after being ousted by OpenAI's board on Friday due to conflicts regarding the pace of artificial intelligence development and monetization, Sam Altman engaged in negotiations with the company for his return.

However, discussions hit a roadblock on Sunday, partly because of Altman's push for current board members to step down, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

(This is a breaking story.)

