Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to make a comeback, successfully thwarting a recent boardroom coup that had plunged the company into disarray over the past few days. The announcement comes from the AI startup itself as it shared the update from its official account on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Altman is set to resume his position, and the recently appointed board will be led by Bret Taylor. Other members include Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo, as detailed in the company's statement on X.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.

After being ousted by OpenAI's board on November 17 due to conflicts regarding the pace of artificial intelligence development and monetisation, Sam Altman engaged in negotiations with the company for his return, as reported by Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, discussions hit a roadblock on November 19, partly because of Altman's push for current board members to step down, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Sam Altman's statement on return to OpenAI Meanwhile, Sam Altman said he has Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's support for returning to OpenAI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Altman wrote, “I love openAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft (sic)."

Satya Nadella's comment on Sam Altman's return Reposting Altman's post on X, Nadella wrote, “We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reposting Altman's post on X, Nadella wrote, “We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance."

He added, “Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners."

Earlier on Tuesday, nearly 700 out of the 770 OpenAI employees issued a collective ultimatum, indicating their intention to depart from the company and join the newly established Microsoft-led subsidiary under the leadership of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Sam Altman was removed from his position on November 17, the board initially designated Mira Murati, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, as the interim CEO. However, she was subsequently succeeded by Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch, on November 19.

On November 20, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and their associates would be joining the technology giant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.