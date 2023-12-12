Sam Altman's tussle with OpenAI board sheds light on 'secret' WhatsApp group with over 100 CEOs: Report
As per a report by the New York Times, the CEOs include Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Dropbox’s Drew Houston
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster created chaos in the technology world with business leaders eager to know what went wrong between the board of OpenAI and Sam Altman. Amid all the noise around the high-profile sacking, a secret WhatsApp group came into light which reportedly has over 100 CEOs of Silicon Valley as its members. As per a report by the New York Times, the CEOs include Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Dropbox’s Drew Houston.