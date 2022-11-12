Sam Bankman-Fried’s assets plummet from $16 billion to zero in days

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index now values FTX’s US business -- of which Bankman-Fried owns about 70% -- at $1 because of a potential trading halt, from $8 billion in a January fundraising round. Bankman-Fried’s stake in Robinhood Markets Inc. valued at more than $500 million was also removed from his wealth calculation after Reuters reported it was held through his trading house, Alameda Research, and may have been used as collateral for loans. FTX.US and Alameda were also part of the bankruptcy filing.

