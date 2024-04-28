Same-sex new rule in Iraq: Homosexuals could be jailed for up to 15 years, transgenders could face 3 years jail time
Transgender people will be sentenced to three years' jail under the amendments to a 1988 anti-prostitution law, which were adopted during a session attended by 170 out of 329 lawmakers.
Iraq's parliament passed a bill on Saturday criminalising same-sex relations, which will receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, in a move rights groups condemned as an "attack on human rights".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message