US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (AP)
Samosa stimulus?: US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen takes up Indian cooking amid pandemic

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 09:21 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Janet Yellen said that recent signs of improvement in the US economy are no reason to scale back the administration's $1.9 trillion relief plan

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her family have turned to cooking new kinds of food during the pandemic lockdown, including their current favorite: Indian cuisine.

"We've taken up a lot of cooking, because we haven't been eating out very much," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

"My family's been experimenting with lots of new kinds of cooking, especially Indian which we've been enjoying."

Janet Yellen also told CNBC that recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy are no reason to scale back the administration's $1.9 trillion relief plan because the economy remains in a “deep hole" with many people still hurting.

Yellen said in a CNBC interview that in addition to the relief plan's $1,400 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits, the Biden administration is planning to unveil later this year an infrastructure program also aimed at boosting growth.

“We are digging out of a deep hole," Yellen said. “Last year was the worst year for economic growth since World War II."

Yellen rejected arguments being made by Republicans that President Joe Biden's proposal is too big following the nearly $4 trillion in government support approved last year.

With inputs from agencies

