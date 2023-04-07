Samsung announces ‘meaningful’ cut in chip production, shares rally2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM IST
- Samsung Electronics, the largest memory chipmaker in the world, has announced an unexpected cut in chip production with no prior notice from officials or analysts.
Samsung Electronics announced on Friday that it will reduce its chip production in response to a significant decline in global semiconductor demand, which has resulted in plunging prices.
